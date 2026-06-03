F1: Charles Leclerc Extends Ferrari Stay, Signs New Multiyear Contract

F1: Charles Leclerc has signed a new contract with Ferrari “for the coming seasons,” the Formula 1 team announced on Wednesday. The 28-year-old Leclerc has driven for Ferrari since 2019, having joined its academy in 2016.

Only Michael Schumacher has had more F1 races for Ferrari than Leclerc, who also ranks second for most pole positions for the team. He is yet to win a drivers’ title, though.

Leclerc said he “couldn’t be happier to continue this journey” with Ferrari.

“Together we’ve shared incredible moments and some tougher ones,” he said in a statement, “but I believe in this team more than ever, and I’m deeply grateful that we will keep pushing side by side toward our shared goal of bringing the world championship back to Maranello.”

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The announcement comes ahead of his home grand prix at Monaco this weekend, when Leclerc will look to back up his win from the 2024 race.

Leclerc has been racing alongside Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari for the past year and a half and has consistently outperformed the seven-time champion.

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Leclerc finished ahead of Hamilton in the drivers’ standings in the 2025 season and is third in the 2026 standings, one place and three points ahead of Hamilton after five rounds.