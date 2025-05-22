'Completely Crazy, Element of Lottery' - Formula 1 Drivers React to Monaco GP 2025 Two Pit Stop Rule

Drivers are optimistic about a better race at the Monaco GP 2025. | Image: X (@Max33Verstappen)

The Monaco GP is simultaneously one of the most looked-forward to Formula 1 races of the year while also being a race that divides opinion like perhaps no other.

It is steeped in F1 history and is often referred to as the ‘crown jewel’ of the sport, but even its fiercest defenders admit it is not fully fit for purpose in the modern-day sport.

That is why F1 management has taken the call to mandate that every team needs to do two pit stops in the race, so as to shake the order up a bit more.

And it is a call that has been largely backed by the drivers when asked about it ahead of the race weekend.

‘Rule Will Spice Up The Race’

Defending world champion Max Verstappen thinks the rule can go towards the extreme of it being ‘completely crazy’ but admits it may spice up the race.

"I guess it can go both ways, where it can be quite straightforward, or it can go completely crazy because of Safety Cars coming into play or not making the right calls. So hopefully it will spice it up a bit more," said Verstappen.

Williams driver Carlos Sainz said there is an element of lottery but added the ‘processional’ nature of recent Monaco races made it necessary.

"There is an element of lottery with the two-stop that we will need to keep an eye on because it's going to throw some curveballs into strategy and everything. Lately Monaco has been too processional and that's why I think they are bringing the two-stop," said Sainz.

Which Cars Will Be Strongest?

Verstappen and Red Bull may have won the last race at Imola, but it seems likely that McLaren will be favourites for this race.

Their cars perform better in circuits with more slow and medium corners, which is exactly what Monaco consists of.