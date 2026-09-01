F1: Ferrari Reveals Special Livery Marking 30 Years Since Michael Schumacher’s Debut At Maranello

Ferrari will celebrate the 30th anniversary of legendary racer Michael Schumacher's arrival at Maranello with a special livery and team kit during this weekend's Italian GP, reported ESPN, with the four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel set to do a celebratory lap driving the racing icon's Ferrari F2002 car.



The cars will feature a livery inspired by the 1996 Ferrari F310 which the racer drove during his debut season with the Italian racing giants. He had an illustrious career with Ferrari, winning five of his seven world titles with them and also securing 72 race wins, the most by any other driver with the team.



He joined Ferrari from Benneton back in 1996 as a two-time world champion and took his first retirement from F1 after 2006 win for Ferrari at the 2006 Italian GP.



The cars of racers Lewis Hamilton and Charles Lecrec in Monza will be predominantly red in colour, with some gold on the wheels, paying homage to the all-gold wheels of Schumacher's 1996 car. The legendary racer's logo will feature on the car as well as the seven stars on its nose, echoing the design he wore on his helmet while racing for Ferrari following his last world title win in 2004.



The race-suits worn by Hamilton and Lecrec will be designed to tie in with the look of the special livery as well as their own helmet designs.



Three of Schumacher's former cars, the F310 (1996), F2002 (2002) and 248 F1 (2006) will be present at Monza for demonstration laps on the circuit over the weekend.

Advertisement



A statement from Ferrari said that three cars that marked Schumacher's career will be at display, and Schumacher's teammate Rubens Barrichello and former racer Vettel will be taking to the track in the Ferrari F2002.



“Three cars, one story. Three cars from different years in Michael's Ferrari career will also be on display at Monza. Naturally, the 1996 F310, symbolising the beginning of that journey, alongside the 2006 248 F1, with which Michael brought his time racing in red to a close, as well as the Ferrari F2002, one of the most iconic cars of the Schumacher era.”



"In what was one of the most dominant seasons ever in Formula 1, Michael clinched the Drivers' title in France in July, with six races to spare, while Ferrari clinched the Constructors' World Championship in Hungary, with 15 wins from 17 races. This Saturday afternoon Rubens Barrichello, Michael's team-mate throughout the five consecutive Drivers' Championship-winning seasons from 2000 to 2004, will be at the wheel of the F2002. The Brazilian has a special connection with this car and with Monza, having driven one to win the 2002 Italian Grand Prix. On Sunday, before the start of the Grand Prix, four-time World Champion Sebastian Vettel will take to the track in the same car for a celebratory lap honouring Schumacher's legacy," he continued.



"For "Seb", who grew up idolising Michael before going on to become a Ferrari driver himself, as well as for all the fans in the grandstands, it will be a particularly emotional moment," the statement concluded.

