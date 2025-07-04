F1: Ferrari Star Lewis Hamilton Leads The Charge In FP1 At British Grand Prix, Continues To Dominate In Silverstone Circuit

British Grand Prix: Ferrari star and seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton has once again displayed a dominating performance on the Silverstone Circuit. During Free Practice 1 at the British Grand Prix, on Friday, July 4th, Lewis Hamilton topped the chart, beating his opponents.

In the FP1, Hamilton lapped 26 times, clocking the fastest time on the chart with 1:26.892. McLaren's Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri held the second and third positions on the FP1 chart, respectively. Meanwhile, Hamilton's Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc secured the fourth place on Friday.

Lewis Hamilton Holds Unique Milestone At British Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton holds an elusive feat at the British Grand Prix. The British has won a record nine times at Silverstone, the most wins for a driver in Formula One at a single circuit.

At Silverstone, Lewis Hamilton secured a position on the podium 15 times. In his first Formula One season, Hamilton ended the race in third position and secured a place on the podium.

In his last season with Mercedes, Lewis Hamilton won the British Grand Prix in 2024, clocking 1:22:27.059 seconds.

In the 2025 Driver's Standings, Lew Hamilton stands in sixth place with 91 points. Meanwhile, Charles Leclerc holds the fifth position with 119 points. On the other hand, Ferrari holds the second place on the 2025 Constructors' Standings with 210 points.

Before the start of the 2025 season of Formula One, Lewis Hamilton shocked the racing world after signing a multi-year contract with Ferrari, leaving Mercedes after 12 seasons.

British Grand Prix To Kick Off On July 6th

During the Free Practice 1 at the British Grand Prix on Friday, July 4th, news faces were seen behind the wheel. 17-year-old Arvid Lindblad stepped in to replace Yuki Tsunoda in the Red Bull. On the other hand, Nico Hulkenberg was replaced by Kick Sauber reserve driver Paul Aron.