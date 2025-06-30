Lewis Hamilton's Ex-teammate Valtteri Bottas Set For Shock Formula 1 Return With Alpine F1 Team - Reports

Since the end of the 2024 Formula 1 season, Valtteri Bottas has been without a full-time Formula 1 seat - despite forming a fearsome duo with seven-time F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes. Since leaving the Sauber team at the end of 2024, Bottas has been the reserve driver of the Mercedes F1 team but has made no secret of his desire to make a comeback to the grid on a full-time basis.

And now rumours in the paddock after the Austrian GP 2025 suggest that Bottas is in line for a shock return with the Alpine F1 team, as the French team have struggled with their second driver situation so far this season.

Could Bottas Replace Franco Colapinto?

Reports in multiple media outlets claim that Alpine have in fact approached Mercedes, with whom Bottas is now the reserve driver, for permission to talk to the Finnish driver.

The approach indicates things are at a preliminary stage at best, but it also shows that the team have given serious thought to replacing young Argentine driver Franco Colapinto.

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff will not stand in Bottas' way if any suitable offer comes, and there was a belief that he was negotiating with Cadillac to join their team in 2026.

And there's another reason why this move would see no opposition from the Mercedes F1 team - Alipine will become Mercedes engine customers from next season, having given up manufacturing their own engine from next year onwards.

Alpine's Driver Drama Continues

Should Bottas join, he would be the latest to try and make the most out of what is a clearly worrisome situation at Alpine.

They started the season with Jack Doohan as their second driver alongside Pierre Gasly, but given Colapinto was signed in the winter break, there was always an expectation of him getting a seat sooner rather than later and that happened after the Miami GP.