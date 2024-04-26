Ferrari in POLE Position to land Red Bull Racing MASTERMIND after CRISIS in F1 team worsens

Advertisement

In a dramatic turnaround in Formula 1, the Red Bull Racing power struggle and crisis seem to be worsening as mastermind behind the team's success in Formula 1 is reportedly on his way out.

The Red Bull Racing despite leading the Formula 1 World Championship seem to be crumbling from the inside ever since team principal Christian Horner has been accused of inappropriate behaviour.

Reports in the past suggested that Christian Horner's refusal to leave had unsettled a lot of teams and top members of team like Dr Helmut Marko and Adrian Newey were on the brink of departure.

Three time Formula 1 World Champion Max Verstappen was also rumoured to be leaving the team due to the ongoing power struggle.

Red Bull racing Mastermind Adrian Newey departs

In a sensational development it has emerged that Red Bull Racing's Chief Technology Officer Adrian Newey is set to leave the Formula 1 team after 19 years.

Adrian Newey has been pivotal for Red Bull's success in Formula 1 and has been the main factor behind designing Red Bull's unconquerable RB 19 and RB 20.

Red Bull Technical chief Adrian Newey, Image/AP

Adrian Newey's contract with Red Bull is set to expire at the end of 2025 but reports suggest his exit might come at the end of this season.

However according to Chris Slater of Sky Sports Red Bull have conveyed the message, “They are unaware of any official communication from Adrian Newey notifying of his intention to serve notice and to leave Red Bull Racing”.

Ferrari set to land Adrian Newey

Scuderia Ferrari are about to kick off a new era from 2025 with the arrival of seven time world champion Lewis Hamilton.

But team principal Frederic Vasseur might pull off a double whammy as Sky Sport's Chris Slater has reported that Ferrari are ahead of Aston Martin to land Adrian Newey at Ferrari.

⚠️ | Craig Slater reports that if Adrian Newey does decide to go to another team after Red Bull it would potentially be Ferrari according to Aston Martin insiders.



Ferrari have been trying to get a hold of Newey’s services for over 20 years.#F1pic.twitter.com/S4bPQjKveP — Fastest Pitstop (@FastestPitStop)

Aston Martin were reportedly interested in snapping up services of the 65-year old Englishman.

But according to Slater, Aston Martin insiders have suggested that if Adrian Newey were to move than Ferrari would be his next stop.

What next for Max Verstappen?

Max Verstappen and his father Jos Verstappen had suggested at the beginning of the season that if Adrian Newey and Helmut Marko were to leave Red Bull then Max could be on the lookout as well.

With Mercedes yet to find a replacement for the outgoing Lewis Hamilton, team principal Toto Wolff could has openly flirted with the idea of landing Max.

Max Verstappen, Image/AP

With Max Verstappen looking set to win his fourth Formula 1 World Championship and if Adrian Newey departs then there is no guarantee that Red Bull will still be the most dominating unit on the grid. Hence Max Verstappen to Mercedes is something to look out for.