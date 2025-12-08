F1 In 2026: Key Dates, New Title Hopefuls And Cadillac’s Debut

Say goodbye to DRS, and hello to a battery power boost.

Sunday’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix marked the last time Formula 1 used the Drag Reduction System overtaking aid, introduced in 2011. Next year, drivers will have to manage the car’s systems more closely than ever with a more visible role for aerodynamic and electrical technology.

After a season-long title battle ended with Lando Norris’ first title, here’s what to expect in 2026:

Smaller, Lighter, More Electric

The biggest regulation changes in years make cars shorter, narrower, and lighter, with movable “active aerodynamics” — X-mode for straight-line speed, Z-mode for cornering — and more reliance on electric hybrid power.

The FIA’s target was for electrical power to make up half of the total output, along with a traditional V6 turbo engine. Instead of DRS, drivers can deploy extra electrical power at key moments. That makes driving even more strategic, but could lead to drivers lifting off the power and coasting on some straights to allow the electrical systems to harvest energy.

The FIA claims the rules emphasize driver skill, but there have been mixed reviews from those who’ve tried 2026 designs in their teams’ simulators.

Smaller, more agile cars could help overtaking, but the fastest and slowest cars may be up to four seconds per lap apart on pace, tire supplier Pirelli has reported. In F1 terms, that’s an eternity. Expect to see more engine failures as teams balance reliability with performance.

Mercedes, Aston Martin Aim For More

Could this be the year Lewis Hamilton finds his form again at Ferrari and chases an eighth title? Maybe not.

Even though he never got on with the 2022-25 cars, Hamilton told the BBC he was “not looking forward” to 2026 after the Las Vegas Grand Prix last month, yet another disappointment since he joined Ferrari.

Mercedes has designed some of F1’s most dominant engines before, but its eye-catching “zero-pod” aerodynamic concept was a bust when the last regulation period began in 2022. Get both aspects right this time, and George Russell could be a title contender after two wins in 2025.

Another team to watch is Aston Martin, which has its first car created with design great Adrian Newey in charge, and is hoping it can make two-time champion Fernando Alonso an F1 race winner for the first time in 13 years. Williams, too, could make a step forward after abandoning its 2025 projects early to focus on 2026.

New Cadillac Team, Old Faces

The F1 grid expands to 22 cars for the first time since 2016 as Cadillac becomes the 11th team with backing from General Motors.

The newest team will have two of the most experienced drivers as Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Pérez return, with a combined 16 wins and 527 starts between them.

The American team has been taking lessons from NASA space programs and has a British boss who compares himself to an “inverse Ted Lasso” for the culture shock of working in U.S. auto racing.

British 18-year-old Arvid Lindblad will be the only rookie in 2026 at Racing Bulls. Eight of 10 existing teams have played it safe with the same driver lineup, so the only other change is Isack Hadjar moving up to Red Bull to join Verstappen. Yuki Tsunoda drops into a reserve role.

New Track In Madrid

The Madring is the one new circuit on the 2026 calendar. The Madrid street circuit takes over the Spanish Grand Prix title from Barcelona, which stays on the calendar as Spain gets a second race for the first time since 2012.

That means no space for Italy’s second F1, the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix at the Imola circuit, which has held five races since 2020.

The Moment Of Truth

After 2025’s red-carpet season launch show in London, the start of the 2026 season will be low-key.

The new cars hit the track for the first time at a private test in Spain starting Jan. 26.