F1: McLaren Star Oscar Piastri Triumphs At Dutch Grand Prix Ahead Of Max Verstappen, Isack Hadjar Achieves Historic Podium

Max Verstappen, Oscar Piastri, and Isack Hadjar on the podium at the Dutch GP | Image: AP

Formula One: Star McLaren driver Oscar Piastri clinched a win from the pole at the Dutch Grand Prix after beating Max Verstappen in his home race at the Circuit Zandvoort on Sunday, August 31.

Even though it was Oscar Piastri who won the race, it was Racing Bulls' Isack Hadjar who stole the limelight as the rookie became the youngest French driver to stand on the podium in the history of the sport.

On the other hand, it was a race to forget for both the Ferrari drivers, Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc, as they had to retire in mid-race. Oscar Piastri's McLaren teammate, Lando Norris, also suffered a blow in his F1 Championship race as he retired on Lap 65.

Ferrari Displays Poor Performance At Dutch GP

On Lap 23, Lewis Hamilton of Ferrari crashed, forcing him to retire from the race. Safety Car had to intervene in the race after the legendary British driver crashed. Meanwhile, Hamilton's compatriot Charles Leclerc had to retire after a contact with Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli. It was a disastrous race for the Ferrari drivers.

Oscar Piastri's teammate, Lando Norris, was forced to pull over to the side of the track after his car faced a mechanical issue, helping Hadjar to secure third place.

After conceding a DNF at Circuit Zandvoort, both Norris and Leclerc were seen in the sand dunes, hanging their head down.

George Russell Misses Out On Podium

Despite tough performance from Mercedes' George Russell, the British driver missed the podium and had to secure fourth place.

Williams' Alex Albon settled for fifth place just after Russell. After Albon, Mercedes Andrea Kimi Antonelli came in sixth. While Haas driver Oliver Bearman secured seventh place.