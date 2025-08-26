Valtteri Bottas, Sergio Perez Return To Formula One As Cadillac Confirms Lineup For 2026 Season

Formula One: Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas are set to make their return to the Formula One grid as Cadillac signed the two Grand Prix winners for the upcoming season.

Cadillac will be making its debut on the F1 grid in the 2026 season as the 11th team. Cadillac F1 Team will be backed by General Motors and will be led by former Marussia Sporting Director Graeme Lowdon.

For their upcoming 2026 season, the American automobile chose Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas for their drivers in the upcoming season.

Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas Join Cadillac For 2026 F1 Season

Perez was the former Red Bull driver. In the ongoing 2025 season, Perez stayed out of the grid after not getting a seat. On the other hand, Bottas drove for the Sauber in the 2024 season. But in the ongoing, the Finnish driver was named as the Mercedes reserve driver.

On the signing of the two experienced drivers, Graeme Lowdon said that signing the two will help Cadillac to get a bold start in the upcoming season. He added that Perez and Bottas will help the Cadillac build the team.

“Signing two very experienced racers like Bottas and Checo is a bold signal of intent. They’ve seen it all and they know what it takes to succeed in Formula 1. But more importantly, they understand what it means to help build a team," Lowdon said, quoted by Formula One.

He added that Perez and Bottas's speed will be helpful for the team.

"Their leadership, feedback, race-hardened instincts, and, of course, their speed will be invaluable as we bring this team to life. A big thank you to the team at Mercedes for their co-operation and understanding,” he added.

Bottas, Perez's Stats In Formula One