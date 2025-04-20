'Needed A Better Lap': Lewis Hamilton Opens Up On After Disappointing Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Qualifying With Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton has been nothing short of disappointing since he has joined Ferrari as the 7-time Champion seems a shell of his former self. Lewis Hamilton has not been able to keep up with the other teams and their drivers in all of the races so far and has struggled to adapt to the car. Ahead of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in Jeddah, Lewis Hamilton had yet another disappointing qualifying session as he could only manage a P7 and was left three places behind his teammate Charles Leclerc.

Lewis Hamilton Self Criticizes Following P7 In Qualifying

Lewis Hamilton following his qualifying performance which saw him manage only a P7 opened up on his performance and provided some personal insight. Lewis Hamilton revealed that he felt grateful after managing a P7 after being P13 all weekend. He also stated that it was not a spectacular lap but he has been making improvements all weekend.

"It was challenging, as always, qualifying for me. I'd been nowhere all weekend - 13th I think in almost every session - so, honestly, I feel grateful to have got to Q3 and P7. Not a spectacular last lap but have been making improvements all weekend. Needed a better lap at the end but, as I said, I'm just grateful to be there. Still plenty of time to come," said Lewis Hamilton after the qualifying session in Jeddah.

Read More: Max Verstappen Takes Pole In Qualifying Ahead Of The Saudi Arabian GP

Lewis Hamilton's Move To Ferrari Not Going As Expected

Lewis Hamilton's move to Ferrari shocked the F1 world as the 7-time champion left Mercedes after spending several years with the England based team. Expectations were high from Lewis' move to Ferrari but it has not been the case so far. Apart from the Sprint win in China, Lewis Hamilton is yet to do anything significant with the team.

He also shows a serious lack of pace as compared to his teammate but fans remain hopeful that he will bounce back to form.