F1: What Prevents Fans From Driving To The Dutch Grand Prix, Surprising Reason Revealed

The Dutch Grand Prix returned to the Formula One fold after a prolonged hiatus in 2021. But this remains the only Fi circuit where cars are banned except for the Formula One cars.

Why Dutch GP Organisers Don't Allow Cars

Except for a handful of cars, the Dutch GP organisers don't allow outside cars, becoming the first F1 circuit to do so. All of the 110,000 spectators are required to arrive by public transport or by cycle. As per the Associated Press, the Zandvoort circuit has a parking space of a whopping 45000 cycles. Dutch Grand Prix mobility manager Roy Hirs told The Associated Press. “But here they see what we are able to do.”

For example, the Miami Grand Prix offers a whopping 29 different parking spaces for spectators around the Hard Rock Stadium but the Dutch GP has maintained their sanctity. A vociferous support for defending F1 champion Max Verstappen is expected to rupture the noise pollution.

The Zandvoort F1 circuit is planned such a way that only a limited number of cars can enter the circuit. Except for the circuit and team vehicles, fans with disabilities and local residents, the others are not allowed to park their cars in the allocated parking space. There are buses from nearby campsites and trains running every five minutes from Amsterdam.

Oscar Piastri Takes Pole In Dutch GP