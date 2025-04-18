'After 2026, I Don’t Know': Fernando Alonso Sparks F1 Retirement Rumors Ahead Of Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 2025

Fernando Alonso has been in Formula One since 2001 and is currently the oldest driver on the grid. The Spaniard has raced against several generations of drivers which includes Michael Schumacher, Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen. Currently a member of the Aston Martin F1 team, the two time Formula One World Champion is showing no signs of slowing down. Now in his 22nd season of Formula One, Fernando Alonso is in the twilight of his career and speculations about his retirement are rife.

Fernando Alonso Sparks Retirement Rumors Ahead Of Saudi GP

Fernando Alonso sparked retirement rumors ahead of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. While speaking ahead of the race in Jeddah, Fernando Alonso stated that after the 2026 season, he will be taking it season by season and will try to do the best he can. He also stated that once he feels the pace is not there, he will give up his seat.

"Not at fifty for sure. After 2026, I don’t know – I will go season by season, see how motivated I am. Right now, I am very motivated. Let’s do it until the 2026 and then we’ll sit and talk, and check what is the best for the team," said Fernando Alonso as he sparked retirement rumors.

Fernando Alonso On Wanting To Drive A Newey Designed Car

Legendary Formula One car designer Adrian Newey recently joined Aston Martin after his long stint with Red Bull. Adrian Newey has several F1 titles to his name with the cars he has designed for different teams. While speaking ahead of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Alonso stated that he wants to drive an Adrian Newey designed car.

"He’s working only on ’26, and I totally support that. I want to drive an Adrian-designed car," said Fernando Alonso.