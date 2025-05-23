Monaco GP 2025: McLaren and Red Bull Bring Upgrades to Monte Carlo, But Mercedes Opt For No Circuit-specific Changes

The Monaco GP is often referred to as the ‘crown jewel’ of Formula 1, and the prestige of the race means it is one that drivers are always keen to win or get a podium in.

The Monaco GP 2025 is being looked forward to with the same level of anticipation and excitement by teams and the racers, and will also have a new rule mandating two pit stops for all teams.

Yet due to the track being seen as a relative outlier due to its extremely old school narrow streets and tightly-packed layout, it is not a race that sees teams try out new upgrades for the long term.

However, teams have been known to sometimes bring about a short-term upgrade that may lead to more gains on the weekend of the race itself.

And that is exactly what has happened for the 2025 edition of the race.

Mercedes In The Minority for Opting Against Bringing Upgrades

McLaren and Red Bull are two teams many expect to be seeing duking it out in the front and both teams have brought upgrades to Monte Carlo.

The McLarens will be sporting an updated Front Suspension Geometry whereas Red Bull have brought a new rear wing and beam for the race.

Red Bull's upgrade is aimed at solving their aerodynamic load issues in slow corners, of which there are plenty in Monaco.

Surprisingly, Mercedes have opted against bringing any track-specific upgrades but many other teams like Alpine, Ferrari, Haas and Williams have new parts.

Verstappen Cautious on Red Bull's Chances

Verstappen admitted that Red Bull are stronger on tracks with high-speed corners like Suzuka and Imola, and have struggled on tracks with slower corners like Miami.

"If you take the average of Miami and Imola, I don’t think we look that great. I know this is a very different track. We’ve only been properly competitive on high-speed tracks so far this season. Monaco isn’t a high-speed track… I’m a little bit more reserved. I have no idea where we are," Verstappen said.