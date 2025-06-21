'Ferrari Is Not a Premier League Club' - Under-fire Team Principal Fred Vasseur Gets Backing From Ex-F1 Driver

The Canadian GP 2025 was not a good race for the Ferrari F1 team, who are yet to take a single win in the Formula 1 season so far apart from Lewis Hamilton getting a win in the sprint race in China. The lack of proper results has reportedly led to pressure mounting on team principal Fred Vasseur and reports in the Italian media suggest he must show improvements instantly or he will be removed from his position.

But a former F1 driver and and current commentator in Martin Brundle has argued against the call to sack him from the job.

Vasseur Isn't The Problem - Brundle

He believes that the problem is a collective one rather than just being down to the team principal, and said that this is not a football club where a revolving door of managers will help the team hopefully find the right one.

"It would be nuts to change Fred Vasseur. Is he the problem? I don't think he's the problem at the moment. This is not a Premier League club where you just keep changing the managers until, eventually, you hopefully find one. You can't do that, and it would be nuts," Martin Brundle said on Sky Sports.

Brundle added that the combination of Charles Leclerc, Lewis Hamilton and Vasseur is a strong one and that they need to continue working together.

"A combination of Leclerc and Hamilton and Fred is a tremendous trio - I don't think that's the problem. The problem is making sure the cars a little bit faster."

Ferrari Need Answers

But the main issue that Ferrari has faced in this season has been that they have regressed from the form they showed in the 2024 season.

They won multiple races last year and even managed to finish second in the constructor's championships, such was the strength of their collective showings.

However, this season the car has seemingly taken a step back as they have not been able to challenge at the front of the cue.