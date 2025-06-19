Ferrari Rumoured to Make Huge F1 Operational Change as Bid to End Winless Run in 2025 Season Gathers Momentum

Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton, of the United Kingdom, performs during the first practice session at the F1 Canadian Grand Prix. | Image: AP

Heading into the 2025 Formula 1 season, there was plenty of optimism that Ferrari could challenge for race wins with one of the strongest driver line-ups in Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc. The team had also finished second in the constructor's championship in 2024, ahead of Red Bull. However, the season has not gone according to plan so far - aside from Hamilton's win in the China GP sprint race, they have yet to win a race in the main races.

This has led to rumours of a shakeup in the Ferrari F1 team, with reports suggesting pressure is building on team principal Fred Vasseur.

But former F1 world champion Nico Rosberg has now dropped a bombshell rumour - the team are looking to build a new base in the United Kingdom.

Ferrari to Expand Traditional Italian Base?

Unlike the majority of teams, Ferrari is not based in England or anywhere else in the UK but has its one and only base in the Italian city of Maranello.

The reason for this is simple - the team is rooted in Italian heritage and has always been rooted there, so never saw any reason to change that.

But according to Rosberg, they are looking to try and add a new base in the UK while keeping the main operations centre in Italy.

"I think Ferrari has been exploring to perhaps open a kind of subsidiary in the UK, because that’s where the F1 ecosystem is. So I’ve heard rumours that they’re also thinking about opening a subsidiary there," Rosberg told The Sky Sports F1 Show.

It would be a big departure from tradition as they have never had a base outside of Italy ever before.

New Base May Bring Bigger Challenges

But it could well pose a bigger challenge to the team, as it would require an increased clarity in communication between both bases.

Teams like Haas and Racing Bulls have two bases but they are comparatively smaller outfits and do not have the internal machinations that exist in Ferrari.