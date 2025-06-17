Lewis Hamilton Says Ferrari 'Not Fighting For a Win This Year' After Disappointing Canadian GP 2025 Showing

Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton, of the United Kingdom, performs during the first practice session at the F1 Canadian Grand Prix. | Image: AP

Lewis Hamilton's move to Ferrari for the 2025 Formula 1 season was one greeted with plenty of fanfare but it is safe to say the move has not worked out as expected. Some of it is down to Hamilton struggling with the demands of the new car, but the reality of the matter is that the Ferrari F1 team car for this season is not particularly fast and therefore even teammate Charles Leclerc has struggled to show his best.

And that is exactly what Hamilton said in the aftermath of the Canadian GP 2025 too, saying that he does not see the team fighting for race wins.

Hamilton Puts Ferrari Under The Scanner

Hamilton said after the race that most people do not see the work going on behind the scenes, and that many improvements are needed.

"I think what all you guys don’t see is what’s happening in the background. And there’s a lot going on. There’s a lot that needs improving. A lot of things need to be changed. For me, I know we’re not fighting for a win this year," Hamilton told the media.

It is the latest admission from the seven-time world champion that any race wins he gets to experience with the Scuderia will take some time to come.

How Has Hamilton Fared Under Fred Vasseur?

He signed on with the team thanks to knowing team principal Fred Vasseur and due to the fact that they finished second in the 2024 constructor's championship.

But aside from a race win in the Chinese GP sprint, Hamilton has had very little to show for his time at F1's most tenured team.

It doesn't help matters that Leclerc has generally looked the faster of the two drivers, and has been the only one to score a podium finish in the normal races for the team.