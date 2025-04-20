Formula 1: Lando Norris Crashes As Max Verstappen Takes Pole In Qualifying Ahead Of The Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

The margins in Saudi Arabia were tested by all of the drivers as Lando Norris' luck ran out with him crashing during the qualifying session of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. Max Verstappen who has experience of going into the wall in Jeddah during qualifying stayed right within the limits as he put in a superb lab to secure a pole position and will thus start at the front of the grid. Lando Norris who crashed, will be starting 10th on the grid and will be looking to gain places on the massive race pace the Mclaren car has.

Max Verstappen To Start Ahead Of The Grid During Saudi GP

Max Verstappen secured what was his second pole position of the 2025 season. The four time World Champions' title defense is not going the way he would have wanted so far as his Red Bull does not have the pace to match McLaren who currently lead the Drivers and Constructors Championship.

Max Verstappen was followed by McLaren's Oscar Piastri in second and Mercedes' George Russell in third.

“I definitely didn’t expect to be on pole here, especially after FP3 looking at how the whole weekend was. The car came alive in the night, we made some final changes and it was a lot more enjoyable to drive, the grip was coming to me and around here a Qualifying lap is extremely difficult because of all the walls, you need to try and nail it,” said Max Verstappen following his pole position in Jeddah.

Ferrari Still Not In The Fight With Red Bull, McLaren And Mercedes

Ferrari's problems continued as they were not able to keep up with the other top teams in terms of pace. Charles Leclerc managed to get P4 in the qualifying whereas it would seem Lewis Hamilton has still not adapted to the Ferrari car and setup as he finished in 7th.

Lewis Hamilton will be looking to put his issues behind him as he tries to make the most of his move to Ferrari.