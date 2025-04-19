'We Can Try And Sneak Up There': Mercedes Driver George Russell Provides Insight Into His Strategy For Saudi Arabian GP

The Saudi Arabian Grand Prix weekend is underway with the main race all set to take place on Sunday, 20th April 2025. The current favorites to win the race are McLaren who have been the dominant team since the start of the 2025 Formula One season. Mercedes AMG F1 team have also shown great pace in several races and will be looking to make it a podium in Saudi Arabia with their lineup of George Russell and rookie driver Kimi Antonelli. Ahead of the qualifying session in Saudi Arabia, George Russell revealed what will be the deciding factor during the race.

What Will Be The Deciding Factor For The Saudi GP According To Russell?

George Russell while speaking ahead of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix qualifying stated that it was always the same thing which played out in Saudi Arabia and that was for the drivers to manage their tires. The track in Jeddah generally sees a lot of tire degradation thus managing the tires proves to be the go to strategy for all of the teams during the race.

“It always comes down to the same, which is getting the most out of the tires. I think we tried some things, me and Kimi [Antonelli] did some different things which was valuable to try and learn. I think we got a bit of a direction from that," said George Russell as he spoke about the deciding factor during the Saudi GP.

George Russell Gives McLaren Their Flowers Ahead Of Saudi GP

George Russell while speaking ahead of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix spoke about how McLaren were very good in terms of pace in their car and how the British driver will try and sneak up there alongside the papaya team.

“I was intrigued to see the long-run pace but unfortunately with the red flag [after Yuki Tsunoda’s crash] at the end we didn’t manage to see that. I think it’ll be a close battle again for the next best team and hopefully we can try and sneak up there, but McLaren are very good again,” said George Russell.

George Russell currently holds the number four spot in the Drivers Championship standings behind Lando Norris, Oscar Piastri and Max Verstappen. The Mercedes driver has a total of 63 points and will be looking to add more to his tally following the conclusion of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.