Formula 1's Next Big Seat Change Incoming at Emilia-Romagna GP 2025 as Australian Driver Set to Be Replaced - Reports

Jack Doohan (R) is in danger of being dropped by Alpine. | Image: AP

The Miami GP 2025 was an exciting Formula 1 race to watch for many fans, but followers of Renault-backed French team Alpine would have been left disappointed.

Rookie driver Jack Doohan retired in the first lap itself due to a tyre puncture, and Pierre Gasly could only manage a 13th-place finish - well outside of the points.

It has led to more speculation over the future of Doohan, who has been under pressure since the start of the season itself.

And now, multiple media reports suggest that Alpine are willing to drop Doohan ahead of the Emilia-Romagna GP 2025 and replace him with test and reserve driver Franco Colapinto.

Colapinto Set for F1 Return?

There has been talks about the young Argentine driver getting the seat ever since he left Williams and joined Alpine as their test and reserve driver.

The instant impact he made at Williams while deputising for Logan Seargant had many impressed, even if his showings became more error-prone with time.

But the raw potential is something that excited many teams - including Red Bull, who tried to sign him for their sister team Racing Bulls.

The fact that he brings significant financial backing from top South American and Argentine companies also helps.

Unfair on Doohan?

However, it does raise issues over how fair this is on Doohan.

Rumours about him being dropped started before the first race in Australia and have not abated since.

His own displays have not helped matters but there are mitigating circumstances - he is in his first year of F1 and many expected him to struggle in the early stages of the season.