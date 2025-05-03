Kimi Antonelli Becomes The Youngest Pole Sitter In Formula One History, Goes Fastest In Sprint Qualifying Ahead Of Miami GP

Kimi Antonelli created history in Miami as he went fastest in the Sprint Qualifying ahead of the Miami Grand Prix. The 18-year old Mercedes driver will start at the front of the pack for the Sprint Race that will take place on Saturday, 3rd May 2025. Kimi Antonelli is currently in his first season in Formula One and has been brought into the empty seat that was left by Lewis Hamilton when he left for Ferrari. Kimi Antonelli will start ahead of Oscar Piastri in the sprint race as the McLaren driver missed out on pole by 0.45 seconds.

Kimi Antonelli Over The Moon After Getting First Pole In F1

After getting pole position in the sprint qualifying ahead of the Miami Grand Prix, Kimi Antonelli was over the moon. Antonelli after becoming the youngest pole getter in Formula One history revealed that he had not expected to get pole position in Miami.

“I am feeling over the moon, I did not expect this. It was a very intense qualifying. I felt very since this morning and I felt very confident going into qualifying. Really happy to get the first pole. It’s going to be nice to start on the front row and see how we can do in the sprint,” said Kimi Antonelli as he expressed his excitement after the qualifying session.

Ferrari And Lewis Hamilton Still Missing From Front Row

Ferrari and Lewis Hamilton were once again no match for their rivals such as McLaren and Mercedes as both Ferrari drivers Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton will start in sixth and seventh respectively. Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari will be looking to gain places in the sprint race and in the main race.