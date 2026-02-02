Formula 1 Set For Grand Return to India? Efforts Intensify to Bring Indian Grand Prix Back to Buddh Circuit: Report

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands in action during the the Formula One Bahrain Grand Prix, in Sakhir | Image: AP

India may witness motorsport action in Greater Noida once again, as efforts are being made to bring Formula One back to the Buddh International Circuit. The Indian Grand Prix could be revived as the government is actively working on bringing back the iconic race.

The Indian Grand Prix took place from 2011 to 2013 at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida. Sebastian Vettel, who drove for Red Bull Racing, had won all editions of the race.

Since 2013, the Indian Grand Prix has not been part of the F1 calendar due to policy disputes between the organisers and the Indian government over taxation and regulatory classification.

Is Formula 1 Returning to India? Indian Grand Prix Comeback in Motion

Sources have mentioned that the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports is working on the possibility of bringing Formula 1 back to India and reviving the Indian Grand Prix. Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya had recently visited the Buddh International Circuit (BIC) in Greater Noida, as per ANI.

The report further stated that, given that the organisation of the Indian Grand Prix case is currently in court, the Sports Minister has suggested handing the organisational part of the race to an event company. Sources at MYAS added that a Japanese company has also expressed interest in hosting the event.

India has an aspirational motorsport-watching crowd, and the evolving culture in the sport draws significant attention from the youth masses. Efforts like Formula E in Hyderabad and the one-off appearance of MotoGP at the Buddh Circuit piqued significant interest among fans.

