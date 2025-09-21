Max Verstappen Converts Pole Position Into Commanding Win At Chaotic Azerbaijan GP, Oscar Piastri Crashes Out On Lap 1

Azerbaijan Grand Prix: Red Bull star Max Verstappen sealed a stunning victory at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Sunday, September 21.

It was a chaotic race at the Baku City Circuit from the very first lap. One of the biggest talking points from the main race was McLaren star Oscar Piastri's crash on Lap 1. It had been a devastating weekend for the Australian driver as he had already crashed out during the qualifying session on Saturday, September 20.

Carlos Sainz Scores Maiden Podium For Williams

After the shocking first lap crash of Oscar Piastri in Baku, the F1 title battle has been blown wide open. Piastri started the race from ninth place on the grid. The Australian driver had a disastrous launch off the line, as he was forced to brake when he jumped the start. The McLaren tried his best to recover, but he locked up his front tyre and hit the barrier at Turn 3 on Lap 1, forcing him to retire from the race.

Despite the mayhem caused during the race on the Baku City Circuit, Mercedes driver George Russell managed to secure second place on the podium after successfully holding off Carlos Sainz.

Carlos Sainz finally got his first podium finish with the Williams after joining the team before the start of the 2025 Formula One season. Sainz started the race from third place on the grid and held his place without any difficulty.

Lewis Hamilton, Charles Leclerc Struggle In Baku

Ferrari drivers, too, haven't had a great race in Baku as Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton secured ninth and eighth position, respectively.

It had been a disastrous season for the Ferraris, as they are yet to win a race in the ongoing 2025 season. In comparison, it was a great recovery drive from Hamilton. The legendary British driver started the race from 12th place on the grid, but ended in eighth position.

Previously in the qualifying session, Charles Leclerc crashed out after hitting the barrier at Turn 15.