Formula One: Max Verstappen Extends F1 Contract With Red Bull To 2030, Puts End To Speculation

Four-time Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen has extended his contract with Red Bull to 2030, he and the team announced Thursday.

The announcement ahead of Verstappen's home Dutch Grand Prix this weekend ends speculation that he could seek a blockbuster move to another team. It comes despite Red Bull struggling to match the pace of leading team Mercedes this season.

“I have always said it: the team is like a second family for me and I feel very at home. I came to the team hoping to be able to win races. What we went on to achieve together has been simply lovely and we have shared many incredible moments and won four world championships,” he said in a statement.

“To continue this journey with the same team that I have been with my whole career is really special and something I have always wanted to do.”

Advertisement

Verstappen, already considered one of F1’s all-time greats at the age of 28, has yet to win a race this season. The 71-time race winner hasn’t had a winless season since his rookie year in 2015.

Verstappen’s previous contract ran through 2028 but reportedly included performance-related clauses which could have potentially allowed him to leave earlier and which fueled speculation he might seek to move.

Advertisement

He had also questioned whether he'd stay in F1 at all, saying he'd like more time with his family as his frustration grew with the 2026 F1 cars’ reliance on electrical battery power.

Red Bull backed Verstappen’s career from childhood and brought him into F1 at the age of 17 in 2015 at its second team, then called Toro Rosso. That made him the youngest driver in series history, a record he still holds.

Still, there had been signs of tension in recent years amid the departures of a series of key staff including longtime leader Christian Horner last year and car design great Adrian Newey.

In his comments Thursday, Verstappen praised a “great” year with Laurent Mekies in charge after Horner was fired, and said he sensed a “clear vision” for the future of the team.

Verstappen also raised safety concerns this season after two separate faults with the Red Bull car’s rear wing hurled him into high-speed crashes.

Verstappen had been linked with a move to McLaren after reports of a meeting in June between his representatives and McLaren management. McLaren chief executive Zak Brown said at the team the team didn't have an opening for him and would stick with Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri.