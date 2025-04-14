'Had To Retire': Williams' Carlos Sainz Opens Up On High Octane Clash With Red Bull's Yuki Tsunoda During Bahrain Grand Prix

The Bahrain Grand Prix saw action all over the grid as McLaren driver Oscar Piastri picked up the race win. The second position was grabbed up by Mercedes driver George Russell and the podium was finished up by McLaren driver Lando Norris. During the race, Carlos Sainz and Yuki Tsunoda were locked in a fierce battle which saw Carlos Sainz' car get damaged in the process and him falling down the order. It eventually led to the Spanish driver retiring from the Bahrain Grand Prix.

Carlos Sainz Opens Up On His Clash With Yuki Tsunoda

Williams driver Carlos Sainz was locked in a fierce battle with Red Bull driver Yuki Tsunoda during the Bahrain Grand Prix. Carlos Sainz had started the race in eighth position. Yuki Tsunoda who was recently promoted to the Red Bull seat started the Grand Prix in 10th.

Both drivers during the course of the race were locked in an intense battle which also saw some damage come to the sidepods of Carlos Sainz as he tried to overtake Tsunoda. Due to this, Sainz fell down the pack and eventually had to retire from the race.

Read More: British F1 Driver Opens Up On Issues Plaguing His Car At Bahrain GP

“To be honest we were just fighting the whole race with cars that were quicker than us. It got a bit hectic at one point with Yuki, sent a big one down the inside, and then exiting Turn 1 I think he lost the rear and touched me. It cost me the damage and then from then on I had a second to a second and a half of car damage, so I had to retire," said Carlos Sainz after the race.

Carlos Sainz Disappointed On Missing Massive Points Haul

Williams had a good opportunity to leave the Bahrain Grand Prix with a lot of points. This could not be so as Carlos Sainz had to retire where as Alex Albon finished the race in P12. Sainz was left disappointed due to this as Williams had a good opportunity to grab a lot of points in the race.

“[It’s a] bit of a shame, because at points it looked like we could have a good haul of points for the first time in the year, but we still lack a bit of pace and we still need to improve a few things, but we are on the right track,” said Carlos Sainz.