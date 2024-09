Published 13:13 IST, September 20th 2024

‘He Has It in Him’: Two-Time F1 World Champion Heaps Praise on Protege & Indian F2 Driver Kush Maini

Ex-F1 Driver Mika Hakkinen opined over Kush Maini, and The Flying Finn believes that Maini has a bright future and a possibility of getting promoted to F1.