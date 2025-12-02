Isack Hadjar Set To Replace Yuki Tsunoda In Second Red Bull Racing F1 Car In 2026; Racing Bulls Also Confirm Line-Up

Isack Hadjar of France prepares for the sprint race at the Lusail International Circuit ahead of the Qatar Formula One Grand Prix | Image: AP

The Red Bull Racing F1 Team have finally confirmed its line-up for the 2026 season. It is now official that Yuki Tsunoda will be booted out, paving the way for Racing Bulls' Isack Hadjar to step into the second RB Racing car in 2026.

Isack Hadjar had a competitive year, and he delivered well by scoring points in ten Grand Prix in 2025. He also picked up a podium finish at the Dutch GP, which solidified his case to be a top prospect for Red Bull Racing.

Isack Hadjar To Pair Up With Max Verstappen For 2026 In Red Bull Racing

Formula 1 has officially confirmed the Red Bull Racing F1 drivers' line-up for the 2026 season. Amid the chatter on who will replace Yuki Tsunoda, Racing Bulls' Isack Hadjar has been promoted to the top team and will now pair up with four-time World Champion Max Verstappen in 2026. Isack Hadjar was seen as a prime candidate to replace Tsunoda in the second Red Bull.

“I’m so grateful to Oracle Red Bull Racing for giving me the opportunity and trust to race at the highest level of Formula One. After all the hard work I have put in since joining the Junior Team, it’s such a great reward. I’ve had many ups and downs throughout my career, and they kept believing and pushing me," Isack Hadjar said, according to F1.

F1 made it official on social media, which means that Tsunoda will lose his seat after an arduous 2025 season in the second Red Bull Racing F1 car. The Japanese motorsports racing driver will now feature as a reserve driver for the Red Bull and Racing Bulls teams in the 2026 season.

Arvid Lindblad Receives Promotion To F1 Seat In Racing Bulls

With Isack Hadjar's promotion, Racing Bulls have also revealed their driver line-up for the 2026 season. A promising F2 prospect will make his debut in the competition.

Arvid Lindblad will replace Isack Hadjar in the vacant VCARB seat and will pair alongside Liam Lawson for the 2026 season.

The British-Swedish motorsports racing driver was being eyed as a top prospect to be promoted in Formula 1 after he delivered a dominant showcase in F2. He also drove a Red Bull during the Free Practice 1 outings in Mexico and Silverstone, displaying impressive skills.