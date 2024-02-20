Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton celebrates on the podium in front of Red Bull driver Max Verstappen after the Formula One U.S. Grand Prix auto race at Circuit of the Americas | Image: AP

Advertisement

7-time Formula One World Champion, Lewis Hamilton, has said it would be "the greatest honour" to help Mercedes attain the top position in his final season with the Silver Arrows before moving to Ferrari. Hamilton rocked the F1 world on January 31, 2024 when he announced that he would leave Mercedes at the end of the season to join the Italian team for the 2025 Formula One season on a multi-year contract.

Also Read | Alpine F1 driver already knew about Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari move

Advertisement

Lewis Hamilton on the new found challenge

"I feel the most motivated and focused I've ever been. I mean every year you come back and you're like 'I'm fitter than ever' and all these different things but I genuinely feel I've put more work and more time and more focus into preparation this year," Hamilton said in an interview released by Mercedes from their Silverstone car launch as quoted by Sky Sports.

Advertisement

"I never thought that at this point in my life that I would have hunger like I do right now and to finish on a high with this team, it would be a dream," he added.

"We've gone through a whole heap together so to finish on a high it would be the greatest honour to be able to help them to get back to the top," said the seven-time world champion.

Advertisement

Hamilton and Mercedes have made history together since the British driver joined the team from McLaren in 2013, with the 39-year-old being the most successful driver of all time.

Also Read | Hamilton feels 'surreal' to enter his last F1 season at Mercedes

Advertisement

Hamilton's comments following the announcement of switch

The iconic Formula One driver previously stated that it has been a crazy few days for him, opening up about his startling decision for the first time since announcing the transfer.

Advertisement

Hamilton told X that his 11-year career with Mercedes would finish in 2025, and he is excited to begin a new path with Ferrari.

"It's been a crazy few days which have been filled with a whole range of emotions. But as you all now know, after an incredible 11 years at Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team, the time has come for me to start a new chapter in my life and I will be joining Scuderia Ferrari in 2025,"

Hamilton wrote on X.

Advertisement

The British driver said that driving in red for Scuderia Ferrari has been his "childhood dream".

"I feel incredibly fortunate, after achieving things with Mercedes that I could only have dreamed of as a kid, that I now have the chance to fulfil another childhood dream. Driving in Ferrari red..."

Advertisement

"Mercedes has been a huge part of my life since I was 13 years old, so this decision has been the hardest I've ever had to make. I'm incredibly proud of all that we've achieved together and I'm very grateful for the hard work and dedication of everyone I have worked with over the years and of course Toto, for his friendship, guidance and leadership."

We've won titles, broken records, and become the most successful Driver-Team alliance in Formula One history. And, of course, I can't forget Niki, who was a tremendous fan and who I still miss every day," he said.

Advertisement

Hamilton is widely recognized as Formula One's most successful driver, having won seven world championships, 103 race victories, 104 pole positions, 197 podium places, and approximately 4,600 points.