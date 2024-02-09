Lewis Hamilton is sprayed with champagne by Charles Leclerc on the podium for the Formula One Mexico Grand Prix auto race at the Hermanos Rodriguez racetrack | Image: AP

Lewis Hamilton, the seven-time Formula One World Champion, shook up the automobile racing scene. Ahead of the commencement of the 2024 calendar, the huge Hamilton reveal has been one of the most fascinating events to take place in 2024 so far. Lewis will compete in his final season with Mercedes before joining Ferrari in 2025. Incredibly, the well-known Formula One driver had secured a contract extension with his present team. The sudden action stunned many, but an F1 driver was anticipating a move.

Alpine F1 Driver expected Lewis Hamilton to leave Mercedes AMG F1 and join Ferrari!

Ferrari startled the sporting world when it announced that Lewis Hamilton would join the team for the 2025 Formula One season on a multi-year contract. It was a surprise for many, but ALpine F1's Pierre Gasly was aware of the fact that Hamilton was in touch with the Italian Formula One team. Speaking to reporters during the introduction of the Renault-owned team's 2024 livery on Wednesday, the French F1 driver said that he was aware of the decision, which had been kept a secret.

"I was aware of some talks with Ferrari. Ultimately he (Hamilton) is towards the end of his career, so it was either now or never," said Gasly.

"I think it was kept secret for quite a long time. I wish him the best," the Alpine F1 driver added.

Lewis Hamilton will race in his final season with Mercedes AMG F1 this year, replacing Carlos Sainz when he joins Scuderia Ferrari. Sainz has also announced that he would quit the Red and Black at the end of the season. But there is no information on where he will go next. The Toto Wolff-led Mercedes has a good chance of luring him in, but it remains to be seen what happens.