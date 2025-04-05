Carlos Sainz Disciplined with a Heavy Penalty for Impeding Lewis Hamilton, Gets A Three Place Grid Drop For Japanese GP

Williams Racing Driver Carlos Sainz has been fined with a three-place grid penalty during the Q2 race of Saturday's Qualifying for the Japanese Grand Prix at the Suzuka Circuit. He was fined for impeding Scuderia Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton, who was right behind him and was pushing the SF-24, leading to Sainz receiving a penalty for his actions.

Carlos Sainz Penalized For Impeding Lewis Hamilton, Drops Further Down In Grid Position

The moment happened when Lewis Hamilton encountered Carlos Sainz at Turn 1 during his push lap. The Williams' car was moving slowly, and Hamilton's momentum broke as he was making the push with his SF-24 and had to go off the track. Hamilton, the seven-time world champion, vented his frustration on the radio to avoid a collision. An investigation was conducted after the issue was referred to the stewards after the qualifying race. A hearing was held over the incident, and the verdict was clear: Sainz would be dropping three grid positions in the next race, which would be Sunday's main race at the Suzuka Circuit.

"The team had ample warning that Car 44 was on an out lap whilst Car 55 was on its push lap. Also, more than 8 seconds elapsed from when it was obvious Car 44 was not going into the pits, and hence was going to start a push lap, and when Car 55 could have taken appropriate action if the driver had been warned by the team," a statement from Formula One said.

At What Position Would Carlos Sainz Start the Main Race?

Carlos Sainz had exited in Q2 and ended the session in 12th place. But after the three-place grid penalty, he would drop down further into the 15th grid spot. As a result, Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso, Racing Bulls' Liam Lawson and Red Bull Racing's Yuki Tsunoda will be promoted to P12, P13 and P14, respectively.

The grid penalty would add to the Spanish driver's problems as he continues to acclimate to the FW47. The switch from Ferrari to Williams might be unusual, but Sainz is still making it count. Max Verstappen secured the pole position and would start the race from the beginning of the grid.