Japanese GP: Yuki Tsunoda Reflects on His Experience After Driving RB21 At Suzuka, Admits the Car Is 'A Bit Trickier'

Red Bull Racing debutant Yuki Tsunoda admitted that he had some challenges while steering the RB21 around the Suzuka Circuit. The Japanese F1 driver, who replaced Liam Lawson, got hands-on experience with Red Bull's mean machine and took a few laps around the Suzuka Circuit. But Yuki believes that driving the Red Bull car is certainly different from sitting in front of a simulator and is a steeper challenge than what it had hinted.

Yuki Tsunoda Admits RB21 Is A Bit Complicated

The Japanese GP saw Yuki Tsunoda featuring for Red Bull Racing after he replaced Liam Lawson as Max Verstappen's teammate. At his home race in the iconic Suzuka Circuit, Tsunoda has a big chance to feature in the big leagues with a better car on the grid. The 24-year-old took some laps in the free practice race in the RB21, allowing him to get some time in the car ahead of the main race on Sunday. However, Yuki admitted that there were challenges in handling the car, and it was significantly steeper than what the simulator had indicated.

“It's a bit different to the simulator, what I felt, to be honest, maybe a little bit more than I expected in terms of car feeling.

“I knew anyway, [that it was] gonna be, you know, [it will] always be different in the real car, and it was just a little bit more exaggerated in the real car that's, yeah, feeling a bit more tricky,” Yuki Tsunoda said, as quoted by motorsport.com.

Yuki Tsunoda Showcased Proper Intent With RB21 At Suzuka

Yuki Tsunoda showcased a promising outcome during the free practice race at the Suzuka Circuit. His performance in FP1 was significant, as he trailed his teammate Max Verstappen by a margin of 0.1 seconds to set the sixth fastest time. The Japanese driver showcased a promising outcome at his home race.