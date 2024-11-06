sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ US Elections | Donald Trump | Google Interference | Russia Bomb Threat | India vs Canada | Elon Musk |

Published 18:17 IST, November 6th 2024

Kick Sauber Undergoes Major Overhaul! Bottas & Guanyu To Leave, New Drivers Named For 2025 Season

After the 2024 season, Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu, two of the Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber's regular racers, will no longer be with the team.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Valtteri Bottas and Guanyu Zhou
Kick Sauber drivers Valtteri Bottas and Guanyu Zhou parade before the Formula One Mexico Grand Prix auto race at the Hermanos Rodriguez racetrack in Mexico City | Image: AP Photo
Advertisement

18:17 IST, November 6th 2024