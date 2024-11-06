Published 18:17 IST, November 6th 2024
Kick Sauber Undergoes Major Overhaul! Bottas & Guanyu To Leave, New Drivers Named For 2025 Season
After the 2024 season, Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu, two of the Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber's regular racers, will no longer be with the team.
- SportFit
- 3 min read
Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Kick Sauber drivers Valtteri Bottas and Guanyu Zhou parade before the Formula One Mexico Grand Prix auto race at the Hermanos Rodriguez racetrack in Mexico City | Image: AP Photo
Advertisement
18:17 IST, November 6th 2024