Updated April 19th, 2024 at 16:18 IST

Lando Norris claims pole in CHAOTIC Sprint Quali as Max Verstappen falters in F1 Chinese GP 2024

Lando Norris emerged with pole position at the end of a dramatic F1 qualifying as Max Verstappen and Red Bull stumbled.

Reported by: Sahil Kapoor
Lando Norris | Image:AP
Advertisement

McLaren and Lando Norris claimed pole position in a chaotic sprint qualifying session in Shanghai at the Formula 1 Chinese Grand Prix 2024. The session also saw pace setters Red Bull and Max Verstappen fall off the pace in a rain ravaged SQ3 session. 

As rain arrived in the SQ3 at the Shanghai International Circuit, the final part of sprint qualifying on Friday became chaotic with every driver struggling to keep their cars on track. 

Advertisement

Max Verstappen looked set to bag home pole position throughout the weekend but he himself had two out of his three lap times deleted in SQ3. Lando Norris was also struggling as his second lap time was deleted which sent him back to ninth spot.

On the other hand, Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton and Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso both made the maximum of their opportunities as Lewis Hamilton was on provisional pole, while Fernando Alonso was in P2.

Advertisement

Lando Norris ruined the ideas of a Lewis-Fernando front row for Saturday's sprint race as he went nearly two seconds clear from the rest of the pack with a lap time of 1:57.940 seconds. But the FIA deleted that lap time due to Norris going over track limits in the final corner of his previous lap. Dramatically that lap time was reinstated by FIA after McLaren argued that Norris didn't gain any advantage due to the chaotic conditions. 

FIA then went on to reinstate that lap as Lewis Hamilton was bumped down to P2 and Fernando Alonso P3. Red Bull and Max Verstappen however managed to salvage a second row as the reigning drivers World Champion will start from P4 in tomorrow's sprint race. Max Verstappen's teammate, Sergio Perez despite starting his SQ3 strong couldn't maintain the pace and had to settle for P6. 

Both the Ferrari drivers struggled in wet conditions as Carlos Sainz finished P5 and Charles Leclerc finished P7. 

Elsewhere, Stake F1 had themselves a great qualifying as home town hero Zhou Guanyu and Valterri Bottas both managed to finish in top 10 with P10 and P9 respectively. 

Advertisement

Here is the entire Classification after Sprint Qualifying

POSNODRIVERCARQ1Q2Q3LAPS
14Lando NorrisMCLAREN MERCEDES1:36.3841:36.0471:57.94013
244Lewis HamiltonMERCEDES1:37.1811:36.2871:59.20115
314Fernando AlonsoASTON MARTIN ARAMCO MERCEDES1:36.8831:36.1191:59.91514
41Max VerstappenRED BULL RACING HONDA RBPT1:36.4561:35.6062:00.02812
555Carlos SainzFERRARI1:36.7191:36.0522:00.21415
611Sergio PerezRED BULL RACING HONDA RBPT1:36.1101:35.7812:00.37512
716Charles LeclercFERRARI1:36.5371:35.7112:00.56615
881Oscar PiastriMCLAREN MERCEDES1:36.5421:35.8532:00.99015
977Valtteri BottasKICK SAUBER FERRARI1:37.1121:36.0562:01.04416
1024Zhou GuanyuKICK SAUBER FERRARI1:37.5441:36.3072:03.53716
1163George RussellMERCEDES1:37.3101:36.345 10
1220Kevin MagnussenHAAS FERRARI1:37.0331:36.473 10
1327Nico HulkenbergHAAS FERRARI1:36.9241:36.478 10
143Daniel RicciardoRB HONDA RBPT1:37.3211:36.553 9
1518Lance StrollASTON MARTIN ARAMCO MERCEDES1:36.9611:36.677 8
1610Pierre GaslyALPINE RENAULT1:37.632  6
1731Esteban OconALPINE RENAULT1:37.720  6
1823Alexander AlbonWILLIAMS MERCEDES1:37.812  6
1922Yuki TsunodaRB HONDA RBPT1:37.892  6
202Logan SargeantWILLIAMS MERCEDES1:37.923  6
Advertisement

Published April 19th, 2024 at 16:08 IST