The McLaren F1 team has a big reason to party after one of their rising stars, Lando Norris, secured a massive sweep at the Miami International Autodrome in Florida. Despite Red Bull driver Max Verstappen starting from the pole and winning Saturday's sprint race, his continued dominance at the track was thwarted by the British-Belgian Motorsports driver. The Orange team was jubilant after Norris' car pipped everyone and won the Main Race in Miami and got his first career Formula 1 victory. The spectators and fans were ecstatic to finally see someone other than the dominant Red Bull driver at the number one spot on the podium.

Lando Norris pips Max Verstappen! Gets his first career F1 win at Miami GP

Even though Max Verstappen started from the first place on the circuit, the Red Bull driver ran into a chicane and knocked a cone out of position. Lando Norris took the lead after the three-time F1 champion was forced to pit. Following that, the McLaren driver took command of the race, handing the team its first victory since Daniel Ricciardo in 2021. Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen, and Daniel Ricciardo were among the racers who came out to congratulate the 24-year-old for his first career win.

McLaren driver Lando Norris waves to the crowd after winning the Miami Formula One Grand Prix auto race at the Miami International Autodrome in Miami Gardens, Florida | Image: AP



On his 110th career start, Norris triumphed in his maiden Formula One race, putting an end to Verstappen's dominant reign at the Miami track. After sprinting down the pit lane, the McLaren driver leapt into the arms of his crew members, who crowd-surfed Lando until he reached CEO Zak Brown, who gave Norris an affectionate embrace.

Despite losing the race due to his error, Max was still able to place second. Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, the two Ferrari drivers, came in third and fourth, respectively. Red Bull Racing's Sergio Perez trailed behind them.

Lewis Hamilton finished sixth, Russell finished eighth for Mercedes, while Yuki Tsunoda of Visa RB finished seventh. The top ten was completed by Esteban Ocon of Alpine and Fernando Alonso of Aston Martin.