Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari F1 Future Under the Scanner Once Again Due to Discovery of Contract Clause - Report

The Formula 1 future of seven-time world champion and current Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton has been the subject of much discussions after his disastrous race outing at the Hungarian GP 2025, the last race before the F1 summer break commenced.

Hamilton did not make it to Q3 in a qualifying session that saw his teammate Charles Leclerc take pole position, and he declared after the race that he was ‘useless’ and that the team would be better served replacing him.

And while there has been no indication that the Ferrari F1 team are in any way exploring this thought, Hamilton's contract actually gives him some leeway as far as his racing future is concerned.

2027 Component Key in Lewis Hamilton's Contract

When joining Ferrari, it was revealed that he signed a three-year contract to keep him at the team till the end of the 2027 season. However, a new report suggests the third year of the deal is not set in stone.

In fact, a report in Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport suggests that Hamilton's actual deal is a two-year one with an option for a third year that can be activated - but only if Hamilton wants it to be.

This means that the deal is in essence a two-year deal with an option for a third that rests with the driver - and that Hamilton can actually choose to leave after the end of the 2026 season.

Why This Clause Matters

It is also worth noting that this deal is a partial reversal of the contract that his previous team Mercedes were giving him when his deal was coming up.

The Mercedes F1 team offered him a similar 2 + 1 deal, but the option to extend or activate the third rested with the team and not Hamilton himself.

What's more, the Ferrari clause offers Hamilton a huge advantage if he wants out after 2026 - which is plausible given the season will see new car regulations and, crucially, a new engine introduced.