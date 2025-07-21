Michael Schumacher's Son Mick Set For F1 Comeback, In Talks With Cadillac Over 2026 Seat

Mick Schumacher was last seen in Formula 1 in the 2022 season. | Image: Instagram/@mickschumacher

The Schumacher surname is a legendary one in the sport of Formula 1 thanks to the exploits of German racing legend Michael Schumacher, who won 7 F1 world driver's championships and is one of the most recognisable names in the history of the sport.

His son Mick Schumacher has also had a stint in the sport but has not been on the F1 grid since the end of the 2022 season, when he was dropped by the Haas team.

Since then, he has had stints with Mercedes as a third driver and also done endurance racing with Alpine, but a return to the ‘pinnacle of motorsport’ has always seemed a distant dream.

Schumacher to Make F1 Comeback?

However, he has now revealed that talks have been ongoing with the Cadillac F1 team, who will be making their debut in the 2026 season and for whom no drivers have been confirmed as of now.

"Yes, of course, discussions are ongoing. The communication has been very positive so far and they've already hired a fantastic number of people for it," Schumacher told reporters.

A drive with Cadillac will not be ideal for any driver - as a new team, they are almost certain to be one of the slowest cars on the grid. But it is still better than being benched.

Schumacher has not seen any on-track F1 action since 2022 and will benefit from a return to the grid - assuming it takes place, given a number of drivers have been linked with the team.

Cadillac's F1 Options

It is worth noting that the American team, who will be Ferrari engine customers at first before eventually building their own engines in the near future, have spoken about wanting more experienced drivers.

That is why links to Valtteri Bottas, a 10-time race winner and Sergio Perez, who won x Grand Prix races in his career, have been mooted more strongly.

Schumacher would present a left-field option but would bring better commercial benefits from his native Germany, as well as the attention that comes from his famous surname.