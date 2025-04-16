'We Need To Improve': Ferrari Boss Makes Honest Admission As He Provides Updates On F1 Car's Development

Lewis Hamilton's superstar move to Scuderia Ferrari from Mercedes AMG F1 team is not going the way he would have wanted so far. Ever since he made his debut for Ferrari, the only memorable thing that has happened for Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari has been the win during the feature race in China. Apart from that Ferrari are falling behind their rivals in the Drivers and the Constructors Championships. After several disappointing weekends, Ferrari boss Fred Vasseur provided an update on the car's development.

Ferrari Boss Provides Update On Car Development

While taking to several media houses, Fred Vasseur provided an update on the development of his car. During this he revealed that Ferrari will be working on making a car which suits Lewis Hamilton while the driver also gets himself accustomed to the team and the new driving style.

Read More: Carlos Sainz Opens Up On High Octane Clash With Yuki Tsunoda In Bahrain

"You won’t replace 12 years of collaboration in two weeks or in two races. That means that for sure we need to improve, but I think this is true for everybody in the team, in the paddock, that we have the DNA for our sport is to try to do a better job and I think it’s good to have Lewis with this mindset to say, ‘OK, I have to improve also myself and to adapt myself to the car," said Fred Vasseur as he also talked about Lewis Hamilton's time in Mercedes.

Ferrari Working On Making Car Suitable For Lewis Hamilton

While speaking to the media, Fred Vasseur also stated that Ferrari will be developing their car which will suit Lewis Hamilton much more than the current car. This will allow Ferrari to utilize the 7-time World Champion to the best of his abilities.

Read More: British F1 Driver Opens Up On Issues Plaguing His Car At Bahrain GP

“We will work on the car to adapt the car to Lewis, but he also has to do a step. And I think this, between us, is done in a positive way and a very constructive way,” said Fred Vasseur as he added to his statement.