Big Blow to Lewis Hamilton as Ferrari Will Not Bring Upgrades to Miami GP 2025 - 'There Is Little Time to Work'

The Saudi Arabian GP 2025 was a mixed race for Ferrari. The oldest team in Formula 1 history got their maiden podium finish of the season thanks to Charles Leclerc, but Lewis Hamilton could only manage a seventh-place finish.

The race also laid bare a need for upgrades as they are currently in a tight race alongside Red Bull and Mercedes for having the second-quickest car of the season behind McLaren.

However, any hopes of an upgrade coming in the next race - the Miami GP - have been dashed by team principal Fred Vasseur.

"Miami, there is the Sprint race and little time to work; we will probably bring updates to Imola," Vasseur said.

The race Vasseur indicated was the Emilia-Romagna GP, which takes place two weeks after the race at Miami.

Vasseur Highlights Major Ferrari Worries

Ferrari's major weakness this season, according to their team principal, has been in terms of qualifying as the car generally tends to come alive in the race.

"If we are not further ahead it is because of qualifying, that is clear. The pace has always been very good in the race. We need to be more consistent over the whole weekend, in all sessions, and do a better job. Clearly we have weaknesses, I think especially in qualifying," Vasseur said.

Of the two drivers, Leclerc has generally been the quicker one over a single lap - and that helped him be in the right place to capitalise and bring home a podium finish at Jeddah.

Hamilton was only able to manage a seventh-place finish due to qualifying in the exact same position and being too far away from the action.

Woes Persist For Hamilton

It has led to an especially tough start to life at Ferrari for Hamilton, who has needed to adapt his own driving style but still found limited success.

He cut a frustrated figure after qualifying and the race, and whether he can turn that around at Miami remains to be seen.