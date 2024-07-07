Published 22:53 IST, July 7th 2024
Lewis Hamilton Holds Off Max Verstappen's Late Charge For Thrilling Win At British GP
Lewis Hamilton ended his three year wait to win a Formula 1 race by emerging victorious in British Grand Prix 2024 at Silverstone. In a thrilling race ravaged by rain he held off a charging Max Verstappen and Lando Norris.
Lewis Hamilton with British GP | Image: Associated Press
