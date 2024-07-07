sb.scorecardresearch
Published 22:53 IST, July 7th 2024

Lewis Hamilton Holds Off Max Verstappen's Late Charge For Thrilling Win At British GP

Lewis Hamilton ended his three year wait to win a Formula 1 race by emerging victorious in British Grand Prix 2024 at Silverstone. In a thrilling race ravaged by rain he held off a charging Max Verstappen and Lando Norris.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Lewis Hamilton with British GP
Lewis Hamilton with British GP | Image: Associated Press
