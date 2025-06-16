F1 World Champion Max Verstappen Drops Bombshell, 'Fantasising' About Racing in 24 Hours of Le Mans One Day

Max Verstappen is already looking at life beyond F1. | Image: AP

Defending Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen is very much in the thick of things for the F1 title fight in 2025, even though his Red Bull Racing team no longer have the fastest car as they have been leapfrogged by McLaren in that department. However, Verstappen's second-place finish at the Canadian GP 2025 behind Mercedes driver George Russell proved that he can hang around and battle it out for the title.

But that has not stopped him from discussing his future plans in motorsport, which includes getting to race at the 24 Hours of Le Mans endurance racing event.

Verstappen has previously tested GT3 machinery at the Nurburgring Nordschleife in Germany and admits he is keen to try endurance racing one day.

How Close is Verstappen to Being in Le Mans?

And while the Dutchman is very much in the prime of his F1 career, he is already in the process of getting himself ready for endurance racing one day.

"I am working on it step by step to participate (in Le Mans). At the moment I prefer to race myself, of course. It’s very difficult to decide now, but fantasising is allowed," Verstappen told Viaplay.

Verstappen also spoke about who he would like for his teammate and name-dropped fellow Dutchman Nyck de Vries, who had a brief Formula 1 stint with AlphaTauri (now Racing Bulls).

Two-time F1 world champion and former 24 Hours of Le Mans winner Fernando Alonso has also been name-checked in the past.

Verstappen Already Bored of F1?

Many will argue that Verstappen has already certified himself as a legend of the sport in F1 and could easily walk away if he wanted to.

He has many times in the past stated that he may walk away from the sport if he no longer finds it suitable for his racing needs.

Of course, he has also openly spoken about wanting to race in different categories of motorsport - especially endurance racing.