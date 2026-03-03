Lewis Hamilton To Visit India Soon? Legendary F1 Driver Shares His Dream Of Exploring The Himalayas

Ferrari Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton has revealed his dream of exploring India and venturing into the Himalayas, with ambitions to eventually climb Mount Everest.

Reacting to a question in a recent video shared by F1, Hamilton said, "Where I really want to go is... I wanna travel through India and then make my way up through the Himalayas. That's like my future dream for me, and then I'm gonna climb Mount Everest."

The seven-time Formula One World Drivers' Championship winner, who holds records for most wins, pole positions, and podium finishes, is gearing up for the 2026 season with Scuderia Ferrari. The season is set to kick off with the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne on March 8, following pre-season testing held in Bahrain from February 11 to 20.

Hamilton's switch to Ferrari in 2025 ended his 12-year stint with Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team, making it one of the most high-profile moves in Formula 1 history. Partnering with Charles Leclerc, Hamilton's debut season in the scarlet car proved challenging.

The British driver finished sixth in the championship standings, 86 points behind Leclerc, and failed to secure a Grand Prix podium for the first time in his career. Despite a high-point victory in China, the season was marred by car struggles and multiple on-track incidents.

In the 2025 season, McLaren's Lando Norris clinched his maiden Formula 1 World Championship ahead of Red Bull driver Max Verstappen.

Across 24 races, three drivers, Lando Norris, Max Verstappen and Oscar Piastri, pushed each other to their limits, delivering a season that will be remembered for a long time. However, Norris collected 18 podiums and rarely finished outside the top five to win the title.

In the 2025 season, McLaren secured their 10th Constructors' Championship, marking their second consecutive title. They achieved this by winning six out of the 24 Grand Prix, including a decisive victory at the Singapore Grand Prix, where Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri led the team to victory.