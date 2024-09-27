Published 10:41 IST, September 27th 2024
Liam Lawson Announced as Fan-Favourite Daniel Ricciardo’s Replacement at VCARB F1 for 2024 Season
Driver Daniel Ricciardo has already been released from the VCARB F1 Team, and it has been formally announced that 22-year-old Liam Lawson will take his place.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Daniel Ricciardo of Australia driver of RB, the team previously known as AlphaTauri arrives ahead of the first free practice at the Monza racetrack, in Monza, Italy | Image: AP Photo/Luca Bruno
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
10:15 IST, September 27th 2024