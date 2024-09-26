Published 21:20 IST, September 26th 2024
Australian driver Daniel Ricciardo fired by Red Bull, likely ending his Formula 1 career
Daniel Ricciardo, one of the most popular and likeable drivers on the Formula 1 grid, was released by Red Bull Racing on Thursday. The 35-year-old Ricciardo knew at the Singapore Grand Prix it was likely his final F1 race.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Australian driver Daniel Ricciardo fired by Red Bull, likely ending his Formula 1 career | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
21:20 IST, September 26th 2024