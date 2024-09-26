sb.scorecardresearch
Published 21:20 IST, September 26th 2024

Australian driver Daniel Ricciardo fired by Red Bull, likely ending his Formula 1 career

Daniel Ricciardo, one of the most popular and likeable drivers on the Formula 1 grid, was released by Red Bull Racing on Thursday. The 35-year-old Ricciardo knew at the Singapore Grand Prix it was likely his final F1 race.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
  • 2 min read
