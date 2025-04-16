Max Verstappen and Red Bull Dealt Major Blow as Team Opens Up on Issues That Led to Bahrain GP 2025 Struggles

After the high of winning the Japanese GP 2025, Red Bull and Max Verstappen were dealt a harsh reality check at the Bahrain GP 2025 where the defending Formula 1 world champion had a middling race.

Verstappen and teammate Yuki Tsunoda struggled in qualifying and could not do much better during the race, finishing 6th and 9th respectively on Sunday.

And this is what led to team principal Christian Horner admitting that while the team can mask their issues to an extent, there are many things that need to be dealt with quickly.

"I think ultimately you can mask it a little through set-up, and we were able to achieve that last weekend in Suzuka. But I think this race has exposed some pitfalls obviously very clearly that we have that we need to get on top of very quickly."

Horner Reveals RB21 Issues

Horner also admitted that the team have been able to understand the issues but getting on top of them will take time.

"I think we understand where the issues are, it’s introducing the solutions that obviously take a little more time. It’s the entry phase to the mid-corner that needs addressing and giving him the ability and grip and confidence that takes carry speed into entry corners. Now that’s fundamentally an aero issue that we need to be able to give grip."

The fact that he said solutions would take time, however, is the most concerning part for the team.

McLaren, Mercedes & Ferrari Quicker than Red Bull

McLaren's Oscar Piastri won the Bahrain GP, leading home Mercedes driver George Russell, his McLaren teammate Lando Norris, as well as the Ferrari duo of Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton in fourth and fifth, respectively.