Updated February 16th, 2024 at 14:40 IST

Max Verstappen claims NOTHING will be the same for Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes ahead of Ferrari move

Red Bull's Max Verstappen claims Lewis Hamilton will have an awkward year with Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 before heading to Scuderia Ferrari.

Pavitra Shome
Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton celebrates on the podium in front of Red Bull driver Max Verstappen after the Formula One U.S. Grand Prix auto race at Circuit of the Americas | Image: AP
Lewis Hamilton had everyone shocked when it was revealed that the British driver is all set for a move to Ferrari in 2025. This year will be his last in Mercedes AMG Petronas F1, which sprung out of nowhere and became one of the biggest shockers in the history of sports. The world is still buzzing around the fact as Hamilton looks forward to competing in his final season with Mercedes, a team with whom he won six championship titles. While it is a colossal breakthrough for the 39-year-old driver. But Max Verstappen thinks things will get weird for Hamilton soon.

Max Verstappen claims Lewis Hamilton may face an awkward final year in Mercedes

Red Bull driver and current World Champion Max Verstappen claimed that while the Lewis Hamilton move is not a shocker, things could go south for the British driver as it will be an awkward year for him in the Mercedes F1 team before heading out. 

“I think at the end of the day, seeing him go to Ferrari is not a surprise. If that’s your goal as a kid or your dream, then you go right,”  Verstappen said to the reporters at the launch of Red Bull’s new livery, the RB20.

“The only thing for me was I think that it was a little bit leaked of course and then they had to announce it. Because to announce something that big that early in the season – for sure for the rest of the year [it] is a bit awkward even though you have had a lot of success together as a team, you can’t be included in everything anymore. But for him going to Ferrari? It’s not shocking," he added.

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton sprays champagne of Red Bull driver Max Verstappen on the podium after the Formula One U.S. Grand Prix auto race at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas | Image: AP

Verstappen went on to say that Mercedes AMG Team Principal Toto Wolff will be less inclined to share information with his top driver going forward as a result of Hamilton's imminent departure.

Lewis Hamilton's time at Mercedes is coming to an end, and the team is unsure about who will take over as team captain. Who Toto Wolff will see as the British Formula One team's next great thing is yet unknown.

Published February 16th, 2024 at 14:40 IST

