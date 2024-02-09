Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton celebrates on the podium in front of Red Bull driver Max Verstappen after the Formula One U.S. Grand Prix auto race at Circuit of the Americas | Image: AP

Lewis Hamilton left the automobile racing scene startled after it was revealed that he was heading to Ferrari. Ahead of the commencement of the 2024 calendar, the huge Hamilton reveal has been one of the most fascinating events to take place in 2024, which has turned out to be bigger than any football transfer. Lewis will compete in his final season with Mercedes before joining Ferrari next year in 2025. Surprisingly, the well-known Formula One driver had secured a contract extension with his present team, but he may have triggered an exit clause in his contract. As talks to replace the face of the Silver Arrows emerge, a former driver has made an absurd pitch to team principal Toto Wolff, which is to get Max Verstappen.

Former F1 driver suggests Mercedes AMG to go ALL IN for Max Verstappen!

The Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team is up for a challenge to replace the face of the team and leader, Lewis Hamilton after the shocking announcement was made. Team Principal Toto Wolff will be up for a crucial task to fill the role. Amid the buzz, a former F1 driver has made a pitch to bring in Red Bull racing sensation Max Verstappen, despite the obstacles they could face. Speaking to German news publication Bild about prospective options for Hamilton, Christian Danner advised Mercedes to go for Verstappen.

“Every name has to be discussed. There must be no legal or monetary obstacles.

“Age doesn’t matter at all either. The same applies to contracts. Every driver who is at Silver Arrows level has to be a topic. That’s why Mercedes also has to think about Max Verstappen,” Danner added.

Mercedes leaping for Max Verstappen is a very long and risky shot to take, but it will be intriguing if they engage in that route. However, they could look up for prospects in the market before taking the large step.