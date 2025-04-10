Max Verstappen Highlights Red Bull Weakness Which McLaren Will Exploit at Bahrain GP 2025

Max Verstappen returned to winning ways at the Japanese GP 2025. Taking a stunning pole position with a lap that was seen by many as an all-time great qualifying effort, Verstappen then controlled the race from the front and took his first win of the 2025 Formula 1 season.

However, Verstappen doesn't expect such an easy ride at the second race of what is an F1 triple header in the Bahrain GP 2025.

In fact, Verstappen highlighted the one advantage he expects McLaren to have when the teams go racing at Sakhir. He believes that the McLaren's being kinder on their tyres makes things better for Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri.

"It is going to be hot here, we drive a night so it cools down a bit, but it is still hot with an aggressive tarmac, so on paper from what we've seen so far this season, that's not ideal for us compared to McLaren."

Why Tyre Management Did Not Matter at Suzuka

He further highlighted that degradation is an issue Red Bull have struggled with all season - and added why that wasn't much of an issue in Suzuka.

“In the first stint in Australia, we got destroyed with the overheating and tyre deg in general, the same in China and I would say to a certain extent in Suzuka. But you couldn't pass. And the track temp dropped quite a bit on the day and that helped a bit,” he said.

But it will come into play at Sakhir, which would put Red Bull in some trouble.

McLaren's Inherent Advantage

This is made worse by the fact that the McLaren's are usually quite kind to their tyres and thus are able to push harder for longer stints in the race.