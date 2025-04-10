Will Ferrari's Bahrain GP 2025 Upgrades Put Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc in Hunt For Win? Team Principal's Big Reveal

Ferrari will be bringing an upgraded floor package to the Bahrain GP 2025 as the Maranello-based team look to improve on what has been a mixed start to the 2025 Formula 1 season so far.

Lewis Hamilton won the sprint race in China, but beyond that the team have looked well adrift of the pace needed to even fight for podiums, never mind race victories.

His teammate Charles Leclerc has often looked better in race trim but the team have been nowhere close to competing for wins.

Issues with their floor have forced them to keep the car's ride height higher, which in the ground effect era of cars that F1 is in right now, costs plenty of performance as a high ride height means less downforce.

Can Ferrari Compete at Bahrain?

Team principal Fred Vasseur was quizzed over the new floor arriving at Sakhir and whether it would enable them to compete for a win.

His answer was definitive in showing that Ferrari still have work to do when it comes to making their car more competitive.

"We know that we still lack performance to be able to fight with McLaren. It is on this aspect that we will focus in Sakhir, also with the support of those who work in the factory in Maranello," Vasseur told the media in Sakhir.

However, he did point out one major positive that he sees about bringing in the new floor in Bahrain.

A Litmus Test for Ferrari

Given pre-season testing took place in Bahrain, Vasseur is seeing this as an opportunity to see how far they have come in terms of developing the car.

"The fact that the fourth race of the season takes place in Bahrain gives us a chance to measure the progress we have made in the handling of the SF-25 compared to the tests of a month and a half ago."