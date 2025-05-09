Max Verstappen Tests Ferrari in Secret as Speculation Grows Around Red Bull Departure Once Again

Updated May 9th 2025, 17:09 IST
Max Verstappen may have won one Formula 1 race in Japan during the 2025 F1 season, but the year so far has been a slog for the four-time world champion and his team Red Bull.
They have been consistently out-paced by McLaren, with both Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris sitting ahead of Verstappen in the driver's championship standings.
Naturally, this means that McLaren are also first in the constructor's championship, which has huge financial implications for teams.
And to make things worse, Verstappen has now been spotted testing a Ferrari in secret.
The Dutchman jumped behind the wheel of a Ferrari GT3 car at the Nurburgring in Germany as part of an official test.
The test at the circuit is being held before the third round of the NLS endurance category. This category features official GT3 machinery.
Verstappen wished to race in private, which is why his car bore the name ‘Franz Hermann’ - although the presence of Red Bull livery and Verstappen's official website was something of a giveaway.
It is worth noting that Verstappen has previously hinted at competing in endurance racing once he calls it quits in F1.
What's more, he also fields his own team in the GT World Challenge and has taken part in endurance races on iRacing with Team Redline.
