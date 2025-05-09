'He Will Be Stellar' - Lewis Hamilton Backed to Succeed At Ferrari By Mercedes Boss Toto Wolff Despite Tough F1 2025 Start

When Lewis Hamilton signed for Ferrari, he described it as a dream come true. But the seven-time world champion's debut season at the oldest Formula 1 team in history has been nothing short of a nightmare.

Ferrari's relative lack of pace hasn't helped, but Hamilton has by and large been outpaced by younger teammate Charles Leclerc, who many see as a future world champion in the waiting.

Hamilton has won one race - the sprint in China - but has otherwise been a non-factor for both race wins and podium finishes.

Scrapping around in the midfield for points is not what he would have wanted to do when he chose to leave Mercedes, whom he had been with since 2013.

Hamilton Gets Surprise Backing

But Mercedes F1 team principal Toto Wolff believes Hamilton will eventually come good as he still sees the ‘magic’ in him.

"I think we saw that magic in the Sprint race [in Shanghai]. I very much believe that it’s still there. If he aligns all his performance contributors and feels he is in the right space and the car is to his liking, he will be stellar. I have no doubt," Wolff said after the Miami GP 2025.

Given the two share a close relationship off the track even now, it is perhaps no surprise that Wolff continues to back Hamilton.

Wolff ‘Not Surprised’ At Struggles

Yet the Austrian also added that he wasn't surprised at the fact that Hamilton was having a hard time adjusting to his new team.

“He was with us 12 years – the way of operating. He’s been put in a Ferrari, where his team mate has been a long time, and his team mate clearly is one of the very good ones. So from the outside, and speaking to him, it’s a trajectory any new driver needs to go through in a top team.”

