After Winning Japanese GP, Max Verstappen to Miss Key Bahrain GP Session - Find Out Why

Max Verstappen returned to winning ways at the Japanese GP 2025, with the defending Formula 1 world driver's champion claiming a dominant win from pole position. However, he is now all set to miss free practice one of the next race on the calendar - the Bahrain GP 2025.

Red Bull Racing have announced that Ayumu Iwasa, the young Japanese racer, will fill in for Verstappen in the first practice session.

It is not just Verstappen who will miss that session, however. Fernando Alonso, George Russell, Charles Leclerc, Carlos Sainz and Ollie Bearman will also sit out the first free practice sessions for their respective teams Aston Martin, Mercedes, Ferrari, Williams and Haas.

Yet rather than being some random occurence, there is a simple reason why so many drivers are sitting out the first practice session.

Rookie Quota Being Filled

F1 rules mandate that every driver hands over their car on two occasions during the course of the season to a rookie driver for a session in FP1.

As such, 6 teams have chosen to run a rookie in FP1 - but there is also another reason that makes it an attractive option.

FP1 in Bahrain is an extremely unrepresentative session. It takes place during the day time, when the track temperatures are much hotter due to the usually-sunny weather.

However, FP2 and FP3 take place in the evening - which is also when qualifying and the race take place, meaning track temperatures are cooler and the practice sessions dovetail with the race schedule.

Who Holds Bahrain GP Edge?

Despite Red Bull and Verstappen winning the last race, there is an expectation that McLaren will have the fastest car in Bahrain.

This is because pre-season testing took place entirely in Bahrain and the McLaren's were the quickest by a margin.